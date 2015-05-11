It's alive! Frankenstein finally gets a pick-up order at Fox, and a new title

It’s alive! Fox picks up that new Frankenstein contemporary series, but it’s undergone a bit of a title change along the way, and has gained a first pic and an intriguing synopsis.

Formerly called Frankenstein and now retitled The Frankenstein Code (not a huge fan, but it's not horrible, either), the upcoming modern-day take on Mary Shelley's classic horror tale stars True Blood’s Rob Kazinsky in the role of Jimmy Pritchard, who is:

A morally corrupt retired cop given a second chance at life when he is brought back from the dead. Now younger and stronger, Pritchard will have to choose between his old temptations and his new sense of purpose.

Ah! Scientists playing god sure never gets old. Ever.

The Frankenstein Code also co-stars Dilshad Vadsaria, Adhir Kalyan, Tim DeKay and Ciara Bravo. It’s being created and produced by Rand Ravich (Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh) and Howard Gordon (who’s got some impressive geek cred with The X-Files, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel and 24). Michel Cuesta is producing and helming the pilot.

Are you guys intrigued by the premise of The Frankenstein Code? And what do you think of the title change? By the way, if you look closely at the first official still from the series above, you can see what looks to be the dead, corrupt cop himself (Philip Baker Hall), behind Kazinsky's "new and improved" Pritchard.

