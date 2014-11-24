Latest Stories

Exclusive: Writer Jonathan Goff plugs into Dynamite's new video game series, Crackdown
Objects in Space 2/16/19: This time it's coming after all of us
Disney sets yet another trailer-watching record with first teaser for Frozen 2
It's Batman vs. an entire army (plus an airplane) in new trailer for Arkham Knight

Trent Moore
Nov 24, 2014

The Arkham series has become one of the most acclaimed franchises in modern videogames, and Batman’s next adventure looks like it might be the wildest yet.

The next sequel in the franchise, Batman: Arkham Knight, pits the Dark Knight against classic foes such as Two-Face, Harley Quinn and Scarecrow — plus a full-on army. The latest trailer focuses on the Ace Chemicals Infiltration section of the game, and serves as a nice example for the gameplay mechanics and insane visual prowess on display.

The trailer shows Batman duking it out with a ton of baddies while using his superior sneaking skills to infiltrate a complex. It’s easy to get lost in the action, just kicking back and watching it unfold. Seriously, if you squint just a bit you’ll think this could be a deleted scene from The Dark Knight. It looks that good.

Keep an eye out, and the trailer also offers a tantalizing peek at the game’s titular baddie, dubbed the Arkham Knight, who aims to cause trouble for Bruce Wayne’s alter ego this go-round. Check out the footage below and let us know what you think:

Batman: Arkham Knight hit shelves June 2, 2015, on Playstation 4, Xbox 360 and PC.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

