The Flash Gone Rogue
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
It's Colossus vs. sentinel in 6 new X-Men: Days of Future Past pics

Jeff Spry
Apr 11, 2014

Here's a stirring set of new images direct from Entertainment Weekly's new Summer Movie Preview, with Magneto, Professor X, Wolverine, Storm and Colossus deep in the midst of saving the world ... and themselves from extinction.  Also included is a handy character guide to lesser-known heroes and villains like Sunspot, Bishop, Blink, Quicksilver and Warpath. 

Now that Captain America: The Winter Soldier is taking its deserved bows and raking in kingdoms of cash, it's time for Bryan Singer's $200 million X-Men: Days of Future Past to battle for box-office supremacy when it opens on May 23, 2014.

Check out the pics below and let us know if you think it can it rise to the challenge.

