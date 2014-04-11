It's Colossus vs. sentinel in 6 new X-Men: Days of Future Past pics

Here's a stirring set of new images direct from Entertainment Weekly's new Summer Movie Preview, with Magneto, Professor X, Wolverine, Storm and Colossus deep in the midst of saving the world ... and themselves from extinction. Also included is a handy character guide to lesser-known heroes and villains like Sunspot, Bishop, Blink, Quicksilver and Warpath.

Now that Captain America: The Winter Soldier is taking its deserved bows and raking in kingdoms of cash, it's time for Bryan Singer's $200 million X-Men: Days of Future Past to battle for box-office supremacy when it opens on May 23, 2014.

Check out the pics below and let us know if you think it can it rise to the challenge.

