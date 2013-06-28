It's official: That new Terminator movie is a reboot AND a trilogy

Arnie may be back, but Terminator itself is going back to square one.

We've been hearing talk of a Terminator 5 for a little while now, but it turns out the roboapocalypse is getting a little more of a facelift than we originally thought.

The new film, which will be called simply Terminator, will be a reboot for the franchise. Not only that, but it will be the first film in a standalone trilogy. Considering that the last two Terminator films weren't exactly the most successful or well-regarded, we can't say we're surprised. In fact, we're not terribly bummed about it, either. Terminator has always been about time travel anyway, so it's not hard to imagine that messing with the space-time continuum wouldn't eventually get us right back to the beginning anyway.

Here's the full press release:

Skydance Productions, Annapurna Pictures and Paramount Pictures have jointly announced they will partner on a rebooted “TERMINATOR” movie, to be released by Paramount Pictures on June 26, 2015. The first in a stand-alone trilogy, “TERMINATOR” will be produced by Megan Ellison of Annapurna and David Ellison of Skydance. Dana Goldberg and Paul Schwake of Skydance will serve as executive producers. Laeta Kalorgridis (“Avatar,” “Shutter Island”) and Patrick Lussier (“Drive Angry”) are attached to write the screenplay. Launched in 1984 with star Arnold Schwarzenegger as the title character, “TERMINATOR” spanned 3 subsequent films, which have earned over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. David Ellison most recently executive produced, along with his partners at Paramount, “World War Z,” “Star Trek Into Darkness,” “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” and “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”. A 5th installment of in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise is in active development, along with a 3rd film in the “G.I. Joe” franchise, among other films. Megan Ellison most recently produced the Academy Award®-nominated “Zero Dark Thirty,” “The Master” and executive produced “Spring Breakers” via her Annapurna Pictures banner and has David O. Russell’s “American Hustle,” Spike Jonze’s “Her,” and Bennett Miller’s “Foxcatcher” set for release later this year.

Now we're wondering if Schwarzenegger is still going to be playing the titular one-man robot death machine or if his role will be something else entirely.

Either way, we're glad that, despite the reboot, he still seems to be on board. Our only other request? Please, oh, please, do not turn this new iteration of the franchise into a CGI-fest. The first two films were successful in many ways because of their excellent practical effects. Imagine this as a post-apocalyptic Field of Dreams -- if you build a giant robot of death, we will come ... to the movie theater, that is.

The first film is set to come out in 2015.

