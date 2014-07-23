It's Smaug vs. Bard in 1st fiery poster for The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies (+ 2 new pics!)

Warner Bros. has released the first fiery poster from the last installment in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy: The Battle of the Five Armies.

This really hot one-sheet features Smaug “the Magnificent” (voiced and mo-capped by Benedict Cumberbatch) wreaking some fiery havoc in Laketown, with only a solitary Bard the Bowman (Luke Evans) staring down the mighty beast. Seriously, this poster is fantastic.

The two brand-new stills feature a bedraggled Gandalf the Grey (Sir Ian McKellan) with Bard, while the second shows Gandalf with Legolas’ (Orlando Bloom) dad, King Thranduil (Lee Pace), with a company of Mirkwood elves.

Have a look below and let us know what you think of the poster and pics.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies will roar into theaters on Dec. 17.

(via Comic Book Movie and The One Ring here and here)