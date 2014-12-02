Latest Stories

It's T-800 meets the sands of time in first motion poster for Terminator: Genisys

Trent Moore
Dec 2, 2014

We’ll finally get a peek at the first trailer for Terminator: Genisys later this week, but while we wait, the studio has revealed the first tantalizing poster for the mysterious sequel.

The poster is light on details but heavy on imagery. This franchise has always dealt heavily with time travel, and the Genisys poster embraces it more than any entry in history. It’s a neat effect, with a bare metal Terminator skull dissolving into dust and trickling down into a pile like an hourglass.

The poster also goes along with reports that the sequel will be the most time-trippy installment yet, essentially creating an alternate timeline outside the original series (see: J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek) by picking up with Sarah Connor before the events of the first film and subsequent sequels. It’s a gutsy move, if nothing else, so here’s hoping they do it justice.

The film stars Jason Clarke (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) as John Connor, Jai Courtney (Divergent) as Kyle Reese, Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator, Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) as young Sarah Connor and Matt Smith (Doctor Who) in a mystery role. Considering Clarke is in her late 20s and plays the mother of 45-year-old Clarke, it stands to reason this one will definitely have some ‘splaining to do.

Along with the motion poster above, the studio also confirmed that the first trailer will drop on Thursday. So keep an eye out for that later this week. The film is set to open July 1, 2015.

