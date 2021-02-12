Is the latest WandaVision setting up Monica Rambeau's heroic turn from the comics?

Only three episodes of WandaVision remain, and we're finally starting to get to the heart of the mystery surrounding the faux reality Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) has created for herself inside Westview, New Jersey.

In this week's Halloween-themed episode (heavily inspired by the early 2000s classic, Malcolm in the Middle) Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) dropped some intel about the "Hex" that may hold life-changing ramifications for Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who, along with Lewis and FBI Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) is now operating outside S.W.O.R.D. jurisdiction.

**SPOILER WARNING! The following contains major plot spoilers for Episode 6 of Wandavision!***

After they're forcibly booted off the mission by Director Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg), Rambeau, Lewis, and Woo still plan to re-enter the "Hex" in an effort to find Wanda and convince her to let the sitcom hostages go. Monica has asked an old engineering friend — fans are speculating it might even be Reed Richards of Fantastic Four fame (though that's admittedly a big swing for a surprise cameo) — to contstruct a fortified vehicle able to withstand the reality-altering radiation.

But according to Darcy, it's a little late for such measures — Monica's extended stay within the Hex has inexorably rewritten her DNA, which heavily implies that the character is inching closer to her comic book counterpart: the energy-manipulating Photon.

That moniker already showed up in WandaVision Episode 4 as Maria Rambeau's S.W.O.R.D. nickname. As such, it stands to reason that Monica would pay homage to her late mother via her super-powered alter ego. In the comics, Monica assumed the mantle of Photon after serving as the new Captain Marvel. The Marvel Cinematic Universe could also go that route with two versions of the same hero. Perhaps Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) takes care of cosmic threats while Rambeau takes care of business on Earth?

In any case, the source of Monica's powers in the comics came from a burst of extra-dimensional energy emanating from a villain-created device. It's essentially the same principle in WandaVision, where Scarlet Witch is, for all intents and purposes, the "bad guy." And if Monica does get special abilities from the Hex, what about the rest of the Westview residents who have been stuck inside of it for much longer? Will Wanda be responsible for creating a town full of mutants in the MCU?

Episodes 1-6 of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. Episode 7 debuts next Friday (Feb. 19).