J. Jonah Jameson headlines fake Daily Bugle website to promote Spider-Man: Far From Home Blu-ray

You know a studio cares a lot about one its movies when it takes the extra time to create a fully-functioning website for a news outlet that doesn't even exist. To promote the home-video release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Sony Pictures created an actual site for the Info Wars-esque Daily Bugle show we glimpsed in the movie's post-credits scene where J. Jonah Jameson (a returning J.K. Simmons) outs Peter Parker's secret identity to the whole world.

In addition to a never-before-seen video of Jameson calling Spidey a "menace," TheDailyBugle.net also includes articles (like actual written pieces) about the elusive Night Monkey of Europe, Morris Bench (aka Hydro-Man), a failed raid on Area 51, and Spider-Man "firing the first shot" in a mob war. That last one is actually a reference to a restaurant scene in one of the trailers that never made it into the finished film. There's also a blog section where regular folks in the MCU can recount their personal experiences with "the Blip," a term used to describe the disappearance and reappearance of those wiped out of existence by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War.

Video of TheDailyBugle.net EXCLUSIVE! Spider-Man is a Menace!

The bottom of the Daily Bugle website contains a "Conspiracy Corner" that the page promises will be coming soon. Hopefully, this isn't just a one-off thing for the DVD and Blu-ray release, because Sony can milk this thing for all it's worth, and ramp up excitement for the next entry.

Despite parting ways with Marvel Studios and Disney over the Spider-Man cinematic universe, Sony got a very solid set-up for the next movie thanks to that Far From Home post-credits sequence. With his real name now known to everyone, Peter is going to have to get used to a life where he can no longer separate his normal comings-and-goings from the crime-fighting escapades of Spider-Man.

During an appearance at Philadelphia's Keystone Comic Con last month, Spidey himself, Tom Holland, revealed that the big screen trilogy-ender to his webcrawler series has already been pitched and will take the franchise to exciting new places.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings onto DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD next Tuesday, Oct. 1. You can currently download the comic book film from digital platforms like YouTube and iTunes. Special features include an original short that follows Peter running errands, a featurette about all of Peter's suits in the movie, an exploration of Ginter-Riva's return in the MCU for the first time since 2008's Iron Man , and more.