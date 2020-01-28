Jabba the Pod 2.3: Trash Children of the Force (The Clone Wars S2)

A disgraced former Jedi on the hunt for intel is left behind, while his co-hosts try to repair their broken down starship. Just another day over at Jabba the Pod, SYFY WIRE's podcast about everything Star Wars.

Does any of that stop our heroes (Brian Silliman, Caitlin Busch, and Matt Romano) from celebrating and discussing Season 2 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars? Of course not. They break down every lethal trackdown and Point Rain landing there is, all while gearing up to the release of Season 7 of the beloved show.

The new trailer for Season 7 is discussed, as is Caitlin's extreme distaste for Jabba Baby. Also, Brian might have a crush on an animated woman, and Matt has a lot of excuses.

Take a listen to Episode 3 of Season 2 of Jabba the Pod right here, or wherever you get your podcasts.

