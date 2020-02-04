Jabba the Pod 2.4: Porgs in the Wind (The Clone Wars S3)

Betrayal most foul!

SYFY WIRE's podcast about all things Star Wars, Jabba the Pod, may have gone too far last week. The Hutt Clan wants a public apology from our heroes (Brian Silliman, Caitlin Busch, and Matt Romano) about their harsh words regarding Baby Jabba... and we know how Hutts can get when they feel ignored.

Aside from that, the crew discusses and celebrates every evil plan and bit of corruption in Season 3 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. How do you even begin to talk about Mortis and what happens there? Our heroes make the attempt.

And then? Then comes a betrayal so horrible, so personal, and so unnecessary... it has to be heard to be believed. Take a listen below, or wherever you get your podcasts.

