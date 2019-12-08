Latest Stories

Tartarus Hero
Tag: Comics
Star Wars meets Breaking Bad in Image Comics' new sci-fi epic, Tartarus
Parker Probe Hero
Tag: Science
NASA's Parker Solar Probe makes closest, fastest pass of the sun than any spacecraft
Rene Auberjonois
Tag: TV
Star Trek actor Rene Auberjonois passed away at 79
Decade in Review: Most highly anticipated movies
Tag: Movies
The 10 most highly anticipated movies of the 2010s
Bea Arthur (Star Wars Holiday Special)
Credit: Lucasfilm
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV

Jabba the Pod Bonus: Jabba's Life Day Spectacular! (The Star Wars Holiday Special)

Dec 8, 2019

Though the fictional Star Wars holiday Life Day has come and gone, our heroes at SYFY WIRE's podcast about Star Wars, Jabba the Pod, were not about to let the day go by without celebrating it.

How exactly did Caitlin Busch, Matt Romano, and Brian Silliman go about doing so? By discussing the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, of course. Everyone may want to continue to pretend that this truly insane bit of television doesn't exist — but it does, by the Force, it does.

At times joyous (Bea Arthur, because come on) and at times truly bizarre (Chewie's father hooked up to some kind of pseudo-pornographic hologram machine), this is a Holiday Special like no other. Yes, our heroes celebrate it and break it down (there's a surprising amount of it that The Mandalorian has made canon), but we'd be lying if they also didn't give it a little, um, good-natured ribbing. Very good-natured indeed.

Gather around the fire, hold Yoda Baby close, and take a listen to a holiday special about another holiday special. It's a perfectly sane thing to do.

Listen right here, or wherever you get your podcasts!

