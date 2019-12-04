Jabba the Pod Bonus: Talking Mando struts and Baby Yoda slurps with Blake Collins of Skywalker Sound

When Baby Yoda (Yoda Baby) slurped that soup in Chapter 4 of The Mandalorian, a team of artists had to decide what that slurp would sound like. This same team had to decide how every heavy-soul step that the Mando takes had the appropriate weight. Blake Collins, foley mixer and sound designer at Skywalker Sound, is on the front lines of those choices.

Collins called in to SYFY WIRE's podcast about Star Wars, Jabba the Pod, to discuss his work with Skywalker Sound, which includes a lot of work on the new streaming series. He also worked on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (though he couldn't say much), and contributed audio effects for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Take a listen as two of our Starbinger heroes (Caitlin Busch and Brian Silliman) discuss all of it with Collins. There's also an update on the constant flow of TV spots for the new film, discussion of Baby Yoda memes, and, of course, merchandising.

Take a listen below, or wherever you get your podcasts.

