Jabba the Pod: Countdown to The Rise of Skywalker - A New Hope

It all began here, back in 1977.

SYFY WIRE's pocast about all things Star Wars, Jabba the Pod, is rebounding from the events of Order 66 and looks out at the twin suns with hope. The Countdown to The Rise of Skywalker series continues today with Star Wars: A New Hope.

Join regular co-host Caitlin Busch as well as SYFY WIRE's Preeti Chhibber and Jon Erwin as they discuss the crazy space movie that was destined to bomb... until it didn't. They will hop that Bantha, jump into the trash compactor, and fire when ready. Also, how will this film affect Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? This is the movie that started everything, so the chances are high. Yes, very high.

Into the garbage chute flyboy! Listen below, or wherever you get your podcasts. Maclunkey.

