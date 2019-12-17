Latest Stories

The Expanse S4 key art 15
Tag: Podcast
The Churn: Talking heroism with Wes Chatham
Cats Idris Elba as Macavity
Tag: Movies
Cats director locked film hours before premiere; first reactions call it 'strange,' 'magical'
Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Movies
Rey uses the Jedi Mind Trick in new clip from Rise of Skywalker, cast visits Kimmel
The Witcher hero
Tag: Videos
The Witcher's Henry Cavill picks the winner of Geralt vs. Superman
Star Wars- Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) with green lightsaber from Return of the Jedi
More info i
Courtesy of Lucasfilm
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: Features

Jabba the Pod: Countdown to The Rise of Skywalker - Return of the Jedi

Presenters
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Dec 17, 2019

Yub nub!

SYFY WIRE's podcast about all things Star Wars, Jabba the Pod, will never turn to the dark side. You failed, your highness. The Countdown to The Rise of Skywalker series continues with Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Join regular co-host Matt Romano alongside SYFY WIRE's Alexis Loinaz and Jon Erwin as they discuss Vader's redemption, sisterly discoveries, the benefits of making friends with the locals, and how to properly infiltrate a gangster's sail barge. They may even get Wires to sing, anything is possible.

Will the events of this movie affect the so-close-it-is-scary Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? At this point we'll just say yep, totally, absolutely they will.

Bang on that trooper helmet, roast some Rebels for dinner, and take a listen below... or wherever you get your podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Google Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on RadioPublic.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: Features
Tag: Jabba the Pod
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker