Jabba the Pod: Countdown to The Rise of Skywalker - Return of the Jedi

Yub nub!

SYFY WIRE's podcast about all things Star Wars, Jabba the Pod, will never turn to the dark side. You failed, your highness. The Countdown to The Rise of Skywalker series continues with Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Join regular co-host Matt Romano alongside SYFY WIRE's Alexis Loinaz and Jon Erwin as they discuss Vader's redemption, sisterly discoveries, the benefits of making friends with the locals, and how to properly infiltrate a gangster's sail barge. They may even get Wires to sing, anything is possible.

Will the events of this movie affect the so-close-it-is-scary Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? At this point we'll just say yep, totally, absolutely they will.

Bang on that trooper helmet, roast some Rebels for dinner, and take a listen below... or wherever you get your podcasts.

