Jabba the Pod: Countdown to The Rise of Skywalker - Rogue One

Look to the Force... you will always find us there.

SYFY WIRE's podcast about all things Star Wars, Jabba the Pod, is going rogue with their Countdown to The Rise of Skywalker series. Is Rogue One: A Star Wars Story technically a part of the Skywalker Saga? No. Are they going to discuss and celebrate it anyway? Bet your last credit they are.

Join regular co-host Caitlin Busch as well as SYFY WIRE's Erin Locascio and Ben Fullon as they capture some stolen Death Star plans and make the ultimate sacrifice. It may not be Skywalker-based, but the events of this film could still affect Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Rebellions are built on hope! Deploy the garrison and take a listen below... or wherever you get your podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Google Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on RadioPublic.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

Click here to subscribe on Stitcher.