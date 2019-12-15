Latest Stories

Credit: Lucasfilm
Jabba the Pod: Countdown to The Rise of Skywalker - Solo: A Star Wars Story

Presenters
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Dec 15, 2019

Better buckle up, baby! 

SYFY WIRE's podcast about all things Star Wars, Jabba the Pod, is ready to make the Kessel Run. Is Solo: A Star Wars Story (technically) a part of the Skywalker saga? No. Is it outrageously fun? Yes. Is it going to be included in the Countdown to The Rise of Skywalker series? Also yes.

Join regular co-host Matt Romano as well as SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski and Max Tedaldi as they dig deep into having no people, cheating at Sabacc, and whether it is wise to fly near anything that is referred to as a "maw." Could this movie affect Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Well, Kylo 'Ben Solo' Ren is a Solo... so, yeah, it definitely could.

Don't make Dryden Vos upset — take a listen below, or wherever you get your podcasts.

