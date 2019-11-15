Latest Stories

Credit: Lucasfilm
Jabba the Pod Episode 2: Rise of Maclunkey (The Mandalorian Ch. 2)

Presenters
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Nov 15, 2019

This past week in Star Wars was packed, to say the least. Our vac tubes are straining to contain it all, so thankfully there's a new episode of SYFY WIRE's new Star Wars podcast, Jabba the Pod, to sort through it all.

Join our heroes Brian Silliman, Caitlin Busch, and Matt Romano as they break down Chapter 2 of The Mandalorian ... and that's not all! Get caught up on the big news from the galaxy far, far away, including the ongoing saga of "Maclunkey." There's a look ahead to what's coming on Star Wars Resistance, a celebration of the release of the new game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and way too much talk about clones. They attack, is the thing.

Take a listen below (or wherever you get your podcasts), and be sure to like and subscribe. May the Maclunkey be with you ... always.

