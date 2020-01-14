Latest Stories

Stan Kirsch Highlander
Tag: Movies
Stan Kirsch, Richard H. Ryan in Highlander TV show, passes away at 51
Tortoise
Tag: Science
Cowabunga! This century-old turtle’s no mutant, but might as well be after siring 800 babies
themyscira
Tag: Fangrrls
Themyscira, the longest-running utopia in comics
Star Trek TNG: The Big Goodbye
Tag: Movies
8 moments that turned Picard and Data into Star Trek's top bromance
Star Wars: The Clone Wars film poster
More info i
Credit: Lucasfilm, Warner Bros.
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Jabba the Pod Episode 2.1: Return of the Starbinger (The Clone Wars Feature Film)

Presenters
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Caitlin profile image
Caitlin Busch
Jan 14, 2020

We have three words for you: Exegol sex party.

Jabba the Pod, SYFY WIRE's podcast about all things Star Wars, is back for Season 2. Despite some arguments, our cast of heroes (Brian Silliman, Caitlin Busch, and Matt Romano) has returned and the Starbinger flies again. This season is all about celebrating the imminent return of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Join our heroes for Episode 1 of Season 2, where they go through the interesting tale of the 2008 feature film that began The Clone Wars saga. There's plenty of material and news from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to discuss as well, not to mention five new episodes of Star Wars Resistance that need rounding up.

What else is in store? Comics news, Oscar nominations, merchandising, a new mystery about Mrs. Romano's Kalikori, and more Ziro the Hutt impressions than you could ever want or need. Hop aboard for Season 2 and join a galaxy full of madness.

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Google Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on RadioPublic.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Jabba the Pod
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker
lookingforleia_promo
lookingforleia_promo_wide
Watch here

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker