Jabba the Pod Episode 2.1: Return of the Starbinger (The Clone Wars Feature Film)

We have three words for you: Exegol sex party.

Jabba the Pod, SYFY WIRE's podcast about all things Star Wars, is back for Season 2. Despite some arguments, our cast of heroes (Brian Silliman, Caitlin Busch, and Matt Romano) has returned and the Starbinger flies again. This season is all about celebrating the imminent return of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Join our heroes for Episode 1 of Season 2, where they go through the interesting tale of the 2008 feature film that began The Clone Wars saga. There's plenty of material and news from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to discuss as well, not to mention five new episodes of Star Wars Resistance that need rounding up.

What else is in store? Comics news, Oscar nominations, merchandising, a new mystery about Mrs. Romano's Kalikori, and more Ziro the Hutt impressions than you could ever want or need. Hop aboard for Season 2 and join a galaxy full of madness.

