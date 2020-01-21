Latest Stories

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney
Jabba the Pod Episode 2.2: Spotchka Nights [The Clone Wars S1]

Presenters
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Caitlin profile image
Caitlin Busch
Jan 21, 2020

A quiet night aboard the Starbinger devolves into utter mayhem! Just another evening with Jabba the Pod, SYFY WIRE's podcast about all things Star Wars.

Look, we'll be honest with you — this episode goes berserk. Somehow our heroes (Brian Silliman, Caitlin Busch, and Matt Romano) manage to discuss all of Season 1 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but the discussion is not short. Matt tries (and fails) to stage an impression coup, Caitlin tries (and succeeds) at throwing prequel-era Obi-Wan sass, and Brian goes to war with the Lurmen. It's... certainly something. Spinning is not flying, even though it may be a good trick.

Along the way, more details about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker emerge, as well as plentiful casting rumors about Season 2 of The Mandalorian. Regina King as Rae Sloane? Unlikely, but they had to mention it.

Honestly there's no excuse for this one. Just remember to never make Spotchka on a ship that's falling apart. If someone does try and make it, never, ever, partake. Ever.

Behold the insanity of Spotcha Nights below (or wherever you get your podcasts), and subscribe if the Force moves you to do so.

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Google Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on RadioPublic.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

