Latest Stories

Doctor Who Season 11
Tag: TV
Doctor Who drops new trailer, promises Cybermen, Judoon, and a murder of crows
Carl Weathers as Greef Carga (The Msndalorian)
Tag: Podcast
Jabba the Pod Episode 3: Seismic Charges (The Mandalorian Ch. 3)
Harry Potter Holiday Gift Guide hero
Tag: Movies
What will you buy for the Harry Potter superfans in your life?
The Walking Dead: The World Before
Tag: TV
Watch: Is today the day the music dies for Luke in this sneak peek for The Walking Dead?
Carl Weathers as Greef Carga (The Msndalorian)
More info i
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Jabba the Pod Episode 3: Seismic Charges (The Mandalorian Ch. 3)

Presenters
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Nov 22, 2019

Another week in the galaxy far, far away didn't just bring us Chapter 3 of The Mandalorian — it brought us a ton of new information about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and much more.

Out of the loop? Fear not! SYFY WIRE's new Star Wars podcast, Jabba the Pod, is here for your listening pleasure.

In this episode, the crew of the Starbinger (SYFY WIRE's Brian Silliman, Caitlin Busch, and Matt Romano) break down the latest exploits of our main Mando-with-no-plando, and check in with all of the new risings of Skywalker. They also take a look behind (and ahead) at Star Wars Resistance, some new comics, and discuss Brian's many grievances with the not-so-dearly departed Jedi Master Ki-Adi Mundi.

Take a listen below (or wherever you get your podcasts) and be sure to subscribe! Our heroes are ready to welcome you aboard.

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Google Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on RadioPublic.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

Click here to subscribe on Stitcher.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Jabba the Pod
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: The Mandalorian

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: