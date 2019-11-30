Latest Stories

Jabba the Pod Episode 4: Yoda Baby Lullaby [The Mandalorian Ch. 4]
Jabba the Pod Episode 4: Yoda Baby Lullaby [The Mandalorian Ch. 4]

Brian Silliman
Nov 30, 2019

This Black Friday, Star Wars didn't take a day off, but it did give us a lot to be thankful for. The Mandalorian came back for Chapter 4, there were Star Wars merchandising deals galore, and a lot of new glimpses of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Want to catch up with all of it and have a shipload of fun along the way? SYFY WIRE's podcast about Star Wars, Jabba the Pod, has you covered.

This week, our heroes (SYFY WIRE's Brian Silliman, Caitlin Busch, and Matt Romano) get into the latest episode of The Mandalorian, discover a new beverage, and possibly develop new (and impossible) crushes. Will hearts be broken? Yes.

They also talk Star Wars Resistance, news of the week, and of course...the great Baby Yoda (Yoda Baby) plush controversy.

Take a listen below (or wherever you get your podcasts) and be sure to subscribe!

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Google Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on RadioPublic.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

Click here to subscribe on Stitcher.

