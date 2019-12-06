Latest Stories

Critters
Tag: Movies
Gene Warren Jr., Oscar-winning SFX artist on Critters and Terminator 2, passes away
Homelander from The Boys
Tag: TV
The Boys: Homelander spends quality time with his son in first bloody teaser for Season 2
billy magnussen
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Aladdin spinoff crowns Prince Anders; Netflix unwraps Christmas Chronicles sequel; more
rise of skywalker leia
Tag: Podcast
Jabba the Pod Episode 5: Hi Carrie [The Mandalorian Chapter 5]
rise of skywalker leia
More info i
Disney
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Jabba the Pod Episode 5: Hi Carrie [The Mandalorian Chapter 5]

Presenters
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Dec 6, 2019

It was a bewilderingly full week of news and content for Star Wars and the galaxy far, far away... capped off with The Mandalorian dropping Chapter 5 this morning. Can the heroes of SYFY WIRE's podcast about everything Star Wars, Jabba the Pod, handle all of the madness?

Find out if the crew of the Starbinger (SYFY WIRE's Caitlin Busch, Brian Silliman, and Matt Romano) are up to the challenge. Between Ming-Na Wen making her Mando debut, so much hype for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars Resistance, and insanely exciting Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge news, how will they be able to keep up?

The Hutt Clan is threatening to stop hiding them, but they recorded anyway! Nothing horrible happened! Nothing too horrible. Fates remain unclear. They always do.  

Take a listen below (or wherever you get your podcasts) and be sure to subscribe!

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Google Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on RadioPublic.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

Click here to subscribe on Stitcher.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Jabba the Pod
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: The Mandalorian
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker