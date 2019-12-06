Jabba the Pod Episode 5: Hi Carrie [The Mandalorian Chapter 5]

It was a bewilderingly full week of news and content for Star Wars and the galaxy far, far away... capped off with The Mandalorian dropping Chapter 5 this morning. Can the heroes of SYFY WIRE's podcast about everything Star Wars, Jabba the Pod, handle all of the madness?

Find out if the crew of the Starbinger (SYFY WIRE's Caitlin Busch, Brian Silliman, and Matt Romano) are up to the challenge. Between Ming-Na Wen making her Mando debut, so much hype for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars Resistance, and insanely exciting Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge news, how will they be able to keep up?

The Hutt Clan is threatening to stop hiding them, but they recorded anyway! Nothing horrible happened! Nothing too horrible. Fates remain unclear. They always do.

Take a listen below (or wherever you get your podcasts) and be sure to subscribe!

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Google Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on RadioPublic.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

Click here to subscribe on Stitcher.