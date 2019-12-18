Latest Stories

Credit: Lucasfilm
Jabba the Pod Episode 7: Paths Will Cross Again (The Mandalorian Chapter 7)

Dec 18, 2019

With all of the excitement coming so very soon with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the team over at The Mandalorian wanted to spread things out a little. They dropped Chapter 7 of the series this morning, so naturally SYFY WIRE's podcast about all things Star Wars, Jabba the Pod, is not far behind!

Join our heroes (Brian Silliman, Caitlin Busch, and Matt Romano) as they discuss and celebrate the new episode, and also receive a mysterious one word, non-spoiler reaction to The Rise of Skywalker. It will be surrounded by spoiler klaxons, so worry not — the crew of the Starbinger will keep you safe.

They'll also have some news on comics, gaming, and a look at the latest episode of Star Wars Resistance, which kind of made SNL's Matt the Radar Technician canon? There are so many crazy things to discuss before our crew debarks for their own respective Life Day revels.

This is the way, so listen below... or wherever you get your podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Google Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on RadioPublic.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

