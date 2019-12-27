Latest Stories

Credit: Disney+
Jabba the Pod Episode 8: What Kind of Day Has It Been [The Mandalorian Ch. 8/The Rise of Skywalker]

Dec 27, 2019

As if things in the Star Wars galaxy weren't hot enough with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker now in theaters, The Mandalorian dropped its season finale this morning. SYFY WIRE's podcast about all things Star Wars, Jabba the Pod, was there to cover it. Our heroes (Brian Silliman, Caitlin Busch, and Matt Romano) got together to break down the new episode and further discuss Rise

Things aren't quite that easy, however! This "season finale" for our heroes might end up as a "series finale" if the Hutt Clan doesn't come through on time. Our heroes are on a ticking clock, but if they're gonna go out, they're gonna go out in style. 

Is this the end for them? Will the Starbinger fly no more? Will the Hutts come through? Will Wires get that singing job at Galaxies Opera House? The answers lie in the Season 1 finale of Jabba the Pod, which you can listen to right here... or wherever you get your podcasts. Be with us. 

