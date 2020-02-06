Captain Jack and River Song team up for first time ever in new Doctor Who audio adventure

Two of the most beloved supporting heroes of the Doctor Who revival era are about to come together for the first time thanks to a new series of audio adventures from Big Finish. Get ready for Captain Jack Harkness meets River Song.

Big Finish announced in a press release this week that, hot on the heels of a surprising and welcome cameo in the new season of Doctor Who alongside Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker, Harkness (played as always by John Barrowman) will return for a third volume of new stories in The Lives of Captain Jack series, and he'll be bringing River Song along for the ride. Alex Kingston will reprise her role as the fan favorite Doctor Who character who first appeared in 2008's "Silence in the Library" and has since become a vital part of modern Who lore. The stories will mark the first time that Jack and River have crossed paths in Doctor Who canon.

“Alex Kingston and I have talked about this for years," Barrowman said. "We knew that the fanbase always wanted River and Jack to meet, or to cross timelines, and we just never knew when it would happen. Alex and I were always game for it and, thanks to Big Finish, this is where it's happening.

“It's like Jack is the male River and River is the female Jack. There are all sorts of comparisons in their behaviours and how they react; the verve and vivacious passion they have for solving problems; getting to the heart of the action and adventure; the determination to get what they want, but also the sadness behind both of their eyes.”

In addition to Barrowman and Kingston, Camille Coduri will also be returning for this series of adventures as Jackie Tyler, the mother of Rose Tyler who's had her own continuing adventures in the Big Finish audio series. The Lives of Captain Jack Volume Three will consist of three stories: "Crush" by Guy Adams, "Mighty & Despair" by James Foley, and "R&J" by James Goss.

“I've always imagined that, when River's not on adventures with the Doctor, she's somewhere having fun with Captain Jack," Kingston said in the press release. "I've always had that at the back of my head."

Doctor Who: The Lives of Captain Jack Volume Three will be released in March, and is available for pre-order now at the Big Finish Productions site.