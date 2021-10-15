Would Boimler from 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' survive the world of 'The Boys'? Jack Quaid has thoughts

Jack Quaid is a man of many franchises. He just finished his second animated season as Ensign Bradward Boimler on Star Trek: Lower Decks, but over on the live action side of things he’s set to appear in 2022’s Scream movie. He also, of course, has that starring role as Hughie in The Boys.

Hughie wasn’t exactly tough as nails when we first met him, but two seasons of bloody carnage taught him to hold his own. So we couldn’t help but wonder how long the neurotic (and animated) Ensign Boimler of the USS Cerritos might last in that hardcore evil-superhero world of The Boys.

SYFY WIRE posed this question to Jack Quaid during a recent interview, and things turned out to be more complicated than we'd originally thought. Diabolical!

First off, much like Hughie, Season 1 Boimler is very different from the more capable and scrappy Season 2 Boimler. Two years of boldly going have made Boimler more of a force, but that doesn’t mean he’d have an easy time going up against supes.

“I think actually Boimler, Season 2 Boimler, would be, I wouldn't say fine. I think he'd be, like, shaking the whole time and a bit uneasy,” Quaid said.

Credit: PARAMOUNT+

But would Boimler get along with Hughie, or would Hughie call in the team to wipe out this animated interloper? “I think him and Hughie would probably be pretty good friends," Quaid thankfully said, before mapping out Boimler’s theoretical Boys experience.

“I think he would eventually adapt though. I think he could find a way to hide really well,” he said. “I don't know if he would go against the supes.”

That’s when Quaid hit on the variable in play: “You know, it all depends on if he had Starfleet technology or not. If he did, I think he could hold his own for at least a second…”

And if he didn’t have any 24th century animated Trek tech? “…if he didn't, I think he could just find a really great place to hide and he'd be happy there,” Quaid said.

If a fully-armed Boimler faced off against Billy Butcher (or Homelander, good luck) he may have a chance. But on his own? Quaid says Boimler would do what most of us would do in the cesspool Boys universe: He would hide. Because of that, he would (hopefully) live.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is available to stream on Paramount+ right now. Seasons 1 and 2 of The Boys are available to stream on Amazon Prime, with Season 3 in the works. Scream will come for you in 2022.