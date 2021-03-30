The Peripheral: Jack Reynor joins Chloe Grace Moretz in Amazon series based on William Gibson novel

Jack Reynor is going cyberpunk.

The Midsommar star has been tapped for the lead role opposite Chloe Grace Moretz in Amazon's The Peripheral, a drama series based on legendary author William Gibson's 2014 sci-fi thriller novel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Adapting the book to the small screen are Westworld masterminds Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

Like the showrunners' current HBO hit, The Peripheral takes place in the near future and explores multiple timelines, drones, nanotechnology, and other cool sci-fi concepts that Nolan and Joy (and Gibson) are known for. The story unfolds in a small town in rural America, centering around Flynne Fischer (Moretz), a woman who works at a local 3D printing shop and lives with her brother Burton (Reynor), who received cybernetic implants after sustaining a brain injury while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps' elite Haptic Recon unit.

When Flynne fills in for Burton on a security job in what he thought was a virtual game world, she discovers a mysterious alternate reality and witnesses what she thinks may be a woman's murder (though in the virtual world, it may all be part of the game). At that point, the action jumps back and forth from Flynne and Burton's timeline to a post-apocalyptic future set 70 years later in the early 22nd century, where it follows Wilf Netherton, a publicist who has a connection to Burton and the past.

Aside from a memorable performance in Ari Aster's 2019 folk horror flick, Midsommar, Reynor is an Irish actor known for Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) MacBeth (2015), Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (2018), and On the Basis of Sex (2018), along with stints in such TV series as CBS All Access' Strange Angel, Season 2 of Modern Love, and Amazon's sci-fi anthology Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams. His most recent big screen appearance is in Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo's newly released crime drama, Cherry, starring Tom Holland.

Joining Nolan and Joy on the creative team of The Peripheral are executive producer Scott B. Smith (A Simple Plan), showrunner Greg Plageman (Person of Interest), Athena Wickham (Westworld), and Steven Hoban and Vincenzo Natali, who worked on Stephen King's In the Tall Grass as producer and director respectively. No word yet on a production timeline or debut date.