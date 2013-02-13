Latest Stories

Culber and Stamets in Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: TV
Star Trek: Discovery revives the emotional Trek tradition of sci-fi resurrection
stamets tilly Anthony Rapp Star Trek Discovery
Tag: TV
After that dramatic Star Trek: Discovery episode, Anthony Rapp weighs in on the big return and his future
Super Mario Bros auction copy 2019
Tag: Games
Gaming: Pristine Super Mario Bros. fetches $100K; Far Cry New Dawn launch trailer; new Rage 2 gameplay
Aquaman armor hero
Tag: Movies
Dune: Jason Momoa in talks for Denis Villeneuve's A-lister magnet
hughjackmanwolverinew353856.jpeg

Jackman teases large role for Wolverine in Days of Future Past

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Feb 13, 2013

We already knew the cast of Bryan Singer’s Days of Future Past was going to be big, but we didn’t know exactly who might feature largely in the X-Men sequel—until now.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hugh Jackman talked about coming back to the  comic book franchise that made him a household name. After chatting with Jackman, the publication described his role as a rather “large” one in the sequel.

Here’s an excerpt from the interview:

"I first heard about it around October or November [2012]," he notes. "I was literally finishing The Wolverine and dreaming about lasagna, and about three weeks before the end, they told me." The role was large and reunited him with many of the original cast. "There was no way I was not going to be part of that." He says he still has not read a finished screenplay, however, and has seen only a synopsis of about eight pages.

Wolverine has always been one of the most popular members of the mutant gang, so it makes sense they’d want to make good use of him now that he’s signed on. His hilariously brief cameo in First Class was fun, but with James Mangold’s Wolverine coming out later this year, the character should be hotter than ever moving forward.

We assume Wolverine will show up in the future continuity of Future Past, but considering that the character is essentially ageless, there isn’t really anything stopping him from being on both sides. It’d be a continuity hiccup, but Singer wouldn’t let that get in the way of a good story.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Tag: X-Men: Days of Future Past
Tag: Hugh Jackman

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: X-Men: Days of Future Past
Tag: Hugh Jackman
XMenXPerience.png
The cast of X-Men: Days of Future Past is coming to a city near you in X-Men X-Perience
Carol Pinchefsky
Jul 4, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: X-Men: Days of Future Past
Tag: X-Men: Apocalypse
X-MenUniverse.jpg
Rumor of the Day: Bryan Singer's X-Men film universe will end with X-Men Apocalypse and Wolverine 3
Don Kaye
Apr 28, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: X-Men: Days of Future Past
Tag: Matthew Vaughn
wolverpast.jpg
Matthew Vaughn's X-Men: Days of Future Past would've featured a new Wolverine
Trent Moore
Feb 16, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 9
Tag: X-Men: Days of Future Past
Tag: Hugh Jackman
eotca49rixfbkx8q5rf1.jpg
Overwhelmed? This clip recaps every easter egg in X-Men: Days of Future Past
Trent Moore
May 28, 2014
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0