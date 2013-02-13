Jackman teases large role for Wolverine in Days of Future Past

We already knew the cast of Bryan Singer’s Days of Future Past was going to be big, but we didn’t know exactly who might feature largely in the X-Men sequel—until now.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hugh Jackman talked about coming back to the comic book franchise that made him a household name. After chatting with Jackman, the publication described his role as a rather “large” one in the sequel.

Here’s an excerpt from the interview:

"I first heard about it around October or November [2012]," he notes. "I was literally finishing The Wolverine and dreaming about lasagna, and about three weeks before the end, they told me." The role was large and reunited him with many of the original cast. "There was no way I was not going to be part of that." He says he still has not read a finished screenplay, however, and has seen only a synopsis of about eight pages.

Wolverine has always been one of the most popular members of the mutant gang, so it makes sense they’d want to make good use of him now that he’s signed on. His hilariously brief cameo in First Class was fun, but with James Mangold’s Wolverine coming out later this year, the character should be hotter than ever moving forward.

We assume Wolverine will show up in the future continuity of Future Past, but considering that the character is essentially ageless, there isn’t really anything stopping him from being on both sides. It’d be a continuity hiccup, but Singer wouldn’t let that get in the way of a good story.

