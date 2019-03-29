WIRE Buzz: Suicide Squad courting Jai Courtney; A Quiet Place talking with Cillian Murphy

Despite rumors that James Gunn's The Suicide Squad will change up most of the original team (and possibly be a complete reboot, according to Peter Safran), it seems that at least one of the old gang from the original 2016 DCEU film may be returning. Captain Boomerang could be spinning his way back to the new film after all.

According to a new interview with Business Insider, Jai Courtney (Terminator Genisys, Divergent) makes it fairly clear that he will be returning as Captain Boomerang in the new film. This is welcome news — even though he had little screen time in the original film, he definitely made the most of it.

"We're getting ready to shoot in a few months' time," says Courtney, while noting that he is involved in the new film. "There's not much else I can reveal about it but, yeah, you'll be seeing Boomerang back for sure."

Assuming that Courtney isn't pulling some kind of crazy con here, it certainly sounds like the hard-drinking, unicorn-loving boomerang enthusiast will appear in The Suicide Squad sequel. With this added to the news that Deadshot is still in the film but no longer be played by Will Smith (possibly by Idris Elba instead), and that Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn will likely return, we are a little confused about the prospect of the film being a complete reboot. Was the first film just an extended dream sequence? Should we pretend it didn't exist?

Altering the team makes sense, as the members of the Squad constantly rotate around in the comics. Still, if Gunn's project does indeed wipe the slate clean (yet retains Courtney, Robbie, and possibly others), how does that affect the greater DCEU in general? That is anyone's guess, and things are only more complicated now that Courtney is likely back in the mix.

Prolific genre actor Cillian Murphy is in talks to... stop talking. He's about to get quiet, but he has to have some talks before he gets there. Make sense? Probably not.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy is close to joining Emily Blunt (SAG Award winner Emily Blunt, that is) in the sequel to A Quiet Place. If he ends up in the film, he'll be directed by John Krasinksi, who is also serving as screenwriter. Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe (the children from the first film) are also on board to return.

The plot of the film is being kept... quiet... but THR reports that "sources" claim that Murphy would "play a man with mysterious intentions who joins the family unit." Murphy is probably best known for his work with Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk, Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy), but can also be seen on the crime drama Peaky Blinders.

The original film was a huge success, making $340 million worldwide on a $17 million budget. The sequel is tentatively dated for release on May 15, 2020.

Will Jai Courtney break the DCEU with his boomerang? Are you excited to see Murphy get quiet with Blunt and the gang?