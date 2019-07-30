WIRE Buzz: Jaimie Alexander thunders for Thor 4, Star Trek gets enterprising with wine line

A Thor alum is willing to return to the franchise, an Australian horror novel is being made into a film, and Star Trek wants its fans drunk with glee in this eclectic edition of WIRE Buzz.

Now that Thor has named Valkyrie the new king of Asgard, she may quite possibly need a queen in Thor: Love and Thunder. And Jaimie Alexander, who’s played Lady Sif in the first two Thor movies, has volunteered. Alexander let it be known via Twitter that she’d be more than happy to reprise her role as Sif and be Valkyrie’s queen in the fourth Thor film.

After Tessa Thompson hinted at Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel that her character Valkyrie would pursue a love interest in the next phase of the studio's movies, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Valkyrie would indeed have an LGBTQ storyline in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Alexander appeared in 2011’s Thor and 2013’s Thor: The Dark World. Scheduling conflicts prevented her from appearing in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, is set to hit theaters Nov. 5, 2021.

The horror novel Sunburnt Country, from Australian author Gabriel Bergmoser, is being adapted into a feature film. Media reports reveal that the film is being developed by IT producer Roy Lee alongside Jon Berg and Greg Silverman.

The story centers on millennial backpackers Maggie and Simon who go off-roading in the Australian wilderness and stumble upon a backwater town where the locals hunt and kill outsiders for sport. Oopsie.

In a report from Deadline, Silverman described the book as a “thriller reminiscent of those we used to see and we’re incredibly excited to see it on the big screen.”

And finally, what is it with Star Trek wanting to get its fans drunk? Well, OK, in this case, Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard does run a vineyard in the upcoming Star Trek: Picard series, so in this case, it does make sense.

In advance of the new Star Trek series, CBS Consumer Products and Wines that Rock have unveiled Star Trek Wines, a collection of special vintages inspired by the Star Trek universe. So, fans can enjoy a glass of wine (or two) while watching the new Star Trek show. Or… any show, really (we’re not here to judge or tell you how to live your life).

CBS Consumer Products

The first two offerings are a 2016 Chateau Picard Cru Bourgeois from Bordeaux, France, and a Special Reserve United Federation of Planets Old Vine Zinfandel. The 2016 Chateau Picard Bordeaux is an 85% Cabernet Sauvignon and 15% Merlot blend that spends 14 months in oak, 70% seasoned and 30% new.

Meanwhile, the United Federation of Planets wine is a 2017 Old Vine Zinfandel from across the Dry Creek and Russian River Valleys in Sonoma County. It is a blend of 87% Zinfandel, 12% Petit Sirah, and 1% Syrah.

The collection is available at StarTrekWines.com.



Star Trek: Picard premieres in early 2020 exclusively on CBS All Access