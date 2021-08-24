From 'Mysterio' to the apocalypse: Jake Gyllenhaal to star in film based on Kirkman's sci-fi comic 'Oblivion Song'

Jake Gyllenhaal's next project is going to see him go even farther from home. According to Deadline, the Spider-Man actor will be producing and starring in a film based on yet another one of Robert Kirkman's comic series, this one created with artist Lorenzo de Felici and colorist Annalisa Leoni.

Titled Oblivion Song, the sci-fi series is set in a future that sees 300,000 residents of Philadelphia suddenly get displaced into an apocalyptic alternate dimension known as Oblivion. However, a decade later, well after the government has given up on their attempts to recover these people, a man named Nathan Cole takes it upon himself to try and rescue them, even making daily trips to do so. However, in the midst of all this, it's clear he's searching for something else.

Gyllenhaal will no doubt play the part of Nathan Cole, while he produces the project along with Riva Marker through his production company Nine Stories. Kirkman will also serve as a producer on the project along with Skybound Entertainment's David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst and New Republic Pictures' Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer.

This continues Kirkman's incredible streak of success in terms of his recent (and even upcoming) projects. AMC's zombie juggernaut The Walking Dead is currently set to air its final season before branching out into more spin-offs, while Amazon Prime's animated breakout hit Invincible has already been renewed for two more seasons. Meanwhile, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard will be directing a film based on Kirkman and co-creator Marc Silvestri's series Hardcore, and Kirkman himself will be writing a movie based on Dracula's henchman, Renfield, along with Rick and Morty writer Ryan Ridley and Tomorrow War director Chris McKay.

Of course, in the middle of all that Kirkman must also find a way to close out the story of Oblivion Song, as the final issue is set to come out later this year in November. As Kirkman announced in February, issue No. 36 will mark the end of the series, which Image Comics began publishing in 2018.

"We couldn’t be more excited to find such great partners in New Republic and Nine Stories. Both companies have a tremendous reputation for premium storytelling at the highest level, and we can’t wait to see Jake bring this character to life on the big screen," said Kirkman in a statement. "We are so fortunate to have assembled a team that is as passionate about this comic as we are."