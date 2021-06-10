The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil will be breaking bad as She-Hulk’s villainous Titania

Jameela Jamil has moved on from The Good Place and is ready to play the big bad on Disney+’s upcoming MCU series, She-Hulk.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, who confirmed the casting, Jamil has been set to play the role of Titania, a supervillain who faces off against She-Hulk several times in Marvel comics.

Jamil as the fictional Titania will be facing off against the real Tatiana Maslany, who Marvel has confirmed will be playing the titular green character, She-Hulk (aka Jennifer Walters, a lawyer and cousin to Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner).

Ruffalo will also be in the Disney+ show along with Tim Roth, who will make a decade-plus reprisal of the character Abomination. Don't remember Abomination? That's most likely because the last time we saw him was way back in 2008, in the perhaps best forgotten MCU movie, Incredible Hulk — where Ed Norton played Bruce Banner.

In the comics, Titania (aka Mary MacPherran) started out life without any superpowers and was fairly weak, even by human standards. All that changed, however, when her Denver neighborhood was ripped from Earth to become part of the planet Battleworld. Once there, she runs into the villainous Doctor Doom, who gives her superstrength and the moniker Titania.

Titania and She-Hulk fight it out quite a bit in the comics, and it seems likely that they’ll exchange blows in the MCU Disney+ show as well. Before this casting, Jamil was best known for playing the wealthy name-dropper Tahani Al-Jamil on ABC's The Good Place. She has also had recurring voice acting roles on DuckTales, Crossing Swords, Mira, Royal Detective, and Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

Marvel has yet to announce the official Disney+ release date for She-Hulk, though it is expected to come out sometime in 2022.