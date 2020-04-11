Every James Bond movie, ranked

Six actors. 25 films. A countless number of martinis.

For more than 50 years, the James Bond movies have been load-bearing columns in our collective pop culture, and their popularity isn’t going away anytime soon. (Fans were heartbroken — but understanding — when No Time to Die bumped its release date from April to November in response to the current health crisis.)

The franchise is a popular addition to many a watchlist whenever they land on streaming services, too. As the Bond catalog has arrived on Amazon Prime, we’ve done the rank-and-file thing on every canonical James Bond movie — from worst to best. (Sorry, Never Say Never Again fans — that Warner Bros. movie was produced outside the core MGM/UA series, so we aren’t counting it here.)