Cola. Coca-Cola. 'No Time to Die' sprayed $70K of Coke for one James Bond stunt

Everyone knows that James Bond, 007 and subject of the upcoming film No Time to Die, enjoys his martini shaken and not stirred. But how does he enjoy his Coca-Cola? Sprayed all over the ground, apparently. Really, the stunt team for Daniel Craig's final hurrah as the secret agent spent about $70,000 on an immense amount of Coke and then sloshed it all over the street...for a single motorcycle stunt.

According to Total Film, this bizarre process was all in pursuit of the trailer's incredible, wall-hopping Matera-set motorcycle jump. You remember the one:

Video of NO TIME TO DIE | Trailer 2

"I got a phone call late at night, and as soon as I see Daniel [Craig]'s name ringing me, I was like 'Here we go!'" said stunt coordinator Lee Morrison. "He said, 'I've got this idea; find me something cool!'" Then came the stunt. Performed by Paul Edmondson on a 450cc motorcross bike, the leap took all the experience the biking champ had...and a full tanker of Coke.

“I’ve been spraying Coca-Cola on slippery surfaces for a very long time," Morrison said. “I spent nearly €60,000 spraying Coca-Cola around Matera - [Bond producer Barbara Broccoli] looked at me as if I'm crazy. And it makes things look very clean after it washes off!”

The reasoning behind it was friction. Hitting a ramp at 50-60mph and scaling a 22-meter wall is a big ask where a loss of traction could spell disaster. Getting potentially slick cobblestones and other surfaces sticky with sugary soda means there's less of a chance something goes wrong with the slip of a wheel. It's bad for your teeth, but all that Coke is actually good for your health — if you're a stunt performer, that is.

No Time to Die hits theaters on April 2, 2021.