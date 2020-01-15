Sorry, James Bond fans, no TV shows based on 007 are in the cards right now

For more than five decades, James Bond has thwarted all kinds of insane plots to destroy and/or conquer the world. In April, Daniel Craig returns for one last super-spy outing in No Time to Die. Once that's over, however, what does the future hold for the iconic character created by Ian Fleming? Well, you can rule out a TV show for one thing.

According to Variety's lengthy cover story on the franchise, longtime producers, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, struck down an idea for "a Smallville-like television series that would have followed a teenage Bond at Eton."

Of course, MI6's most famous secret agent has appeared on the small screen before. In 1954, Casino Royale was adapted for an episode of CBS's anthology series, Climax! Thirty-seven years after that, the adventures of 007's nephew were chronicled in the animated James Bond Jr. show, which ran for one season of 65 episodes. Despite its limited run between 1991 and 1992, the series has been fondly remembered by those individuals who grew up in the early '90s.

Video of James Bond Jr Intro

Fleming: The Man Who Would Be Bond, a pseudo-origin story for the literary version of James, aired on the BBC in 2014 and presented a dramatized interpretation of Ian Fleming's life in the style of the 007 films. Dominic Cooper (Preacher) played the author.

So, who will take over the role of Bond once Daniel Craig hangs up his tux and martini glass? Ideas have been thrown around, from Richard Madden, to Idris Elba, to a female actor. On this front, Broccoli is very much open to casting a PoC, but not a woman.

“He can be of any color, but he is male,” she told Variety. “I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.”

That said, No Time to Die does feature a female 00-agent named Nomi, who is played by Captain Marvel's Lashana Lynch. Helmed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the 25th entry in the cinematic espionage series arrives in theaters everywhere on Friday, April 10.