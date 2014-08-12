Latest Stories

James Gunn confirms MAJOR change they're making to Guardians of the Galaxy backstory

Contributed by
Trent Moore
Aug 12, 2014

Though he made some tweaks here and there, James Gunn’s stellar Guardians of the Galaxy flick stayed true to the spirit of the misfit team of deep-space heroes — but he’s apparently cooking up one major change for the sequel.

As was hinted during the film, they’re setting up Peter Quill/Star-Lord’s (Chris Pratt) parentage as a major mystery, and Gunn has confirmed they will not be following the storyline comic readers are familiar with when they pick up the thread in part two. So, sorry, Guardians fans, Quill’s father will not be J’son, the human-like Emperor of the Spartoi Empire.

Here’s what he told Empire:

“There have been a lot of documents passed around about who Peter Quill’s father is between a select two or three of us. That’s been part of the plan since the beginning, that’s something I had to work out before we shot the screenplay. We wanted to make sure Yondu’s place in everything made sense and it does, so it’s all very specific stuff … It’s definitely not the character who it is in the comics, I’ll say that much.”

As for whether the upcoming sequel will feature Thanos, Gunn said that detail is currently up in the air and will depend entirely on whether he fits into the story they want to tell. From that comment, we can take two thoughts: For one, it sounds like they’re possibly in the early stages of hashing it out, or two, they know what they want to do and Thanos doesn’t play a terribly huge role:

“[Thanos] will show up [in the sequel] if he helps our story and he will not show up at all if not. Thanos is not the most important thing in Guardians 2, that’s for damn sure. There’s the Guardians themselves and other threats the Guardians are going to be facing that are not Thanos… I think Thanos has been lonely for a long time. He can handle it. He’s used to his loneliness. He’s got some other kids out there. He’s got to look after them. Nebula’s probably the sweetest of them, which tells you what his kids are like.”

We have a long wait until Guardians 2 opens on July 28, 2017, but until then, give us your best guess as to who the heck is Star-Lord’s dad.

(Via Empire)

