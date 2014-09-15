James Gunn finds this hyper-realistic Rocket Raccoon animatronic unsettling

It’s absolutely fascinating to see how the same movie can be promoted in drastically different ways depending on where on the globe it’s playing. Case in point: Japan, and its obsession with robots that make us uncomfortable.

Considering the nation’s fondness for anime and animals, Marvel has taken a unique tack when pushing the recent Japanese opening for Guardians of the Galaxy. First up were the TV ads, which focused almost exclusively on Rocket and Groot (and why shouldn’t they?), and now we have this extremely freaky animatronic.

Director James Gunn has been keeping tabs on the Japanese marking push, and has shared this insane interview from a Japanese network showing a scarily realistic Rocket animatronic puppet answering questions for a TV reporter. We half expect him to adjust his package and start trying to convince the interviewer he needs a prosthetic leg, for reasons.

Check it out below and let us know how uncomfortable you are, on a scale of 1-to-WTF.

(Via James Gunn)