James Gunn holds impromptu fan Q&A on Guardians 2, DC's movie slate

James Gunn is obviously keeping busy working up the script for his Guardians of the Galaxy sequel, but that doesn’t mean he’s too busy to catch up with the fans on occasion.

The director has always been keen on connecting with the fan community, and he took some time this weekend to answer several questions online. He didn’t offer up many details about the Guardians sequel, but did reveal he plans to add a new Marvel hero in the sequel and that Thanos might eat Loki (we think he’s joking on that last one).

Along with the Marvel related stuff, Gunn also talks about which DC superhero movie he’s most looking forward to seeing (Suicide Squad!), what he’d like to do outside of filmmaking (write a comic!), and his favorite outside-the-box space opera (Flash Gordon!). Considering we have to wait until 2017 to see the Guardians sequel, this is probably the best Gunn-stuff we’re going to get for a while.

Check out some highlights from the Tweet-storm below:

“@Reimedog: @JamesGunn What is your favorite space opera other than Star Wars and GOTG?” Flash Gordon. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 1, 2015

“@TweetTinyTim: which Marvel character do you wish you could reclaim the rights to so they could appear in your films?” ROM Spaceknight! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 1, 2015

“@DarthCMPunk: which DC film are you most looking forward to?” Probably Suicide Squad. Fingers crossed. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 28, 2015

“@AdoGon16: What's your favorite superhero movie? And you can't say #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy” Iron Man 1. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 28, 2015

“@Lonebinky: what's one thing you really want to do but haven't had the chance to do yet?” Write a comic series or graphic novel. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 1, 2015

“@cavadj: what's your biggest achievement in your life & how did u achieve it?" @Guardians of course-by trusting my heart and my imagination — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 28, 2015

“@twhiddlezton: @JamesGunn will thanos eat loki” If Asgardian mustard is nearby, yes. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 28, 2015

“@MarioMurgueitio: James, is there a favorite superhero you want to bring to the big screen?!!” And will do so in GotG2! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 28, 2015

“@fend112: What is your favorite movie of all time?” Once Upon a Time in the West/Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind/long-titled stuff — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 1, 2015

“@guardiansofgunn: hello could you please tell me your favorite band in the whole word ? I ll be very happy if you reply me” The @Old97s — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 28, 2015

“@busraofasgard: @JamesGunn What is your favorite book ?” The Last Gentleman by Walker Percy — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 28, 2015

“@Lobben85: Playing any good videogames right now?” Defense Grid 2 on XBox One. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 28, 2015

(Via James Gunn)