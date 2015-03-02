Latest Stories

1407106440223.cached.jpg

James Gunn holds impromptu fan Q&A on Guardians 2, DC's movie slate

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Mar 2, 2015

James Gunn is obviously keeping busy working up the script for his Guardians of the Galaxy sequel, but that doesn’t mean he’s too busy to catch up with the fans on occasion.

The director has always been keen on connecting with the fan community, and he took some time this weekend to answer several questions online. He didn’t offer up many details about the Guardians sequel, but did reveal he plans to add a new Marvel hero in the sequel and that Thanos might eat Loki (we think he’s joking on that last one).

Along with the Marvel related stuff, Gunn also talks about which DC superhero movie he’s most looking forward to seeing (Suicide Squad!), what he’d like to do outside of filmmaking (write a comic!), and his favorite outside-the-box space opera (Flash Gordon!). Considering we have to wait until 2017 to see the Guardians sequel, this is probably the best Gunn-stuff we’re going to get for a while.

Check out some highlights from the Tweet-storm below:

(Via James Gunn)

Tag: James Gunn
Tag: Guardians of the Galaxy
Tag: Marvel

