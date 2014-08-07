James Gunn says Guardians 2 will introduce a new team member

With James Gunn already at work on Guardians of the Galaxy 2, the writer/director has hinted that we might see a new member of the team in the sequel.

Gunn recently participated in a Twitter forum moderated by that great font of comic-book lore, E! Online, when the question came up about which new characters might show up in the Guardians' next adventure. which is due out on July 28, 2017. Here's the exchange:

.@eonline @afeeqdannoDNA I love so many - can't give it away but there should be at least one more Guardian from the comics. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 1, 2014

Who could that be? Keep in mind that the cinematic Guardians are adapted more or less from the 2008 version of the team, not the original 1969 one, so I would guess it's highly unlikely we'll meet human astronaut Vance Astro or the Plutonian being Martinex T'Naga (Yondu Udonta, played by Michael Rooker in the movie, was also on the 1969 team, but has a very different backstory in the movie).

Slashfilm has compiled a short list of four possible choices:

Captain Marvel (Mar-Vell): A Kree soldier who disguised himself as a human scientist to spy on Earth's activities;

Nova (Richard Rider): A powerful superhuman member of the Nova Corps;

Moondragon: Slight spoilers here -- raised as a warrior by Thanos' father, she is actually the daughter of Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), believed dead by her father;

Adam Warlock: An artificial being possessed of incredible powers who can bend time and space to his will, Adam possesses one of the Infinity Gems and is a major player in the battle against Thanos in the Infinity Gauntlet story arc.

Since a lot of the groundwork being laid by the current Marvel movies points the way to The Avengers 3 being an adaptation of The Infinity Gauntlet, I'd say that Adam Warlock is the best bet to show up in Guardians 2. And actually he's already appeared, sort of, in Guardians 1 and Thor: The Dark World, in which his cocoon -- which he forms around himself to regenerate his powers -- has been glimpsed in the Collector's chambers:

There are many more possibilities, too, such as Quasar and Mantis, which is what makes this kind of guessing game so much fun. Which Guardian do you think should show up next in the sequel?