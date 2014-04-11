James Gunn teases how Guardians of the Galaxy connects to Avengers 3 (+ 4 new pics!)

We’ve got four brand-new stills from Guardians of the Galaxy that are literally out of this world to share with you. Wanna check them out?

Thanks to Guard of the Galaxy, not only do we have three new exciting stills featuring our spacefaring band of misfits, which includes Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), Drax (Dave Bautista), Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) from the upcoming Marvel space flick (taken from the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly), but we also have some choice quotes from director James Gunn.

First off, Gunn confirmed that the Mad Titan Thanos will be motion-captured and will be the “head of the snake” in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) space epic.

He also said that Guardians of the Galaxy is “definitely connected to Avengers 3.” On Chris Pratt’s (Parks and Recreation, Jurassic World) Star-Lord, Gunn added that “he was abducted from Earth (Missouri) at age 8 and raised in a group of thieves and smugglers called the Ravagers. He's good with the ladies and a little bit of a dick and very lucky.”

Gunn also revealed that “Thanos slaughtered [Gamora's] family and Nebula's, then raised them together as siblings. They were bioengineered to become living weapons, so he's really good at killing people.”

Now, that’s really interesting, since we know that Gamora and Nebula (Karen Gillan) will face off as enemies in the upcoming Marvel flick.

What do you guys think of these intriguing revelations?

(via Comic Book Movie and Marvel.com)