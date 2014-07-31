James Gunn teases where he wants to go with Guardians of the Galaxy sequel

We’re only now getting a chance to check out Marvel’s space epic Guardians of the Galaxy this weekend, but director James Gunn is already brainstorming plans for the sequel. So, where to, next?

Gunn chatted with Film Divider about some story lines and characters he didn’t get to dig into with the first film, and it sounds like he already has a ton of ideas kicking around for the sequel coming in 2017. From deeper alien races from the comic canon, to Yondu and Nebula, we can expect the galactic side of the Marvel universe to get a whole lot deeper.

Here are the choice excerpts:

“I know a lot of where I want to go. I have a lot of ideas for stories and characters that are going to appear, and there are documents written up, that some people have, about Peter Quill’s father and his relationship, a lot of stuff about Yondu and a lot of stuff about Drax that nobody knows. There are a lot of things that are part of the overall schematic that already exist, not to mention a lot of stuff about all of the cultures. There’s a lot of stuff about Xandarian and Kree culture that I’ve written down or I have in my head, as well as Krylorians and Ravagers … Kevin Feige has stuff. I wrote up a lot. He knows all the stuff and if I died tomorrow they could go make a movie. They could write the story of Peter Quill’s father and it would all be there. I think Yondu is a very important character, a really important character in this universe, and I think Nebula is really important too and so I think we’ll see more of both of those characters.”

Marvel was wise to capitalize on the opening week buzz (and insanely great reviews) and announce the Guardians sequel this past weekend at San Diego Comic-Con. It’s exciting to see the film universe head into the galactic corner, and we can’t wait to see where Gunn will take it next.

As for the actual storyline? If he sticks to the Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning comic run that inspired the film, there are a few awesome arcs that could be mined for one heck of a film. A weird film, probably, but Gunn is already embracing the weird — that’s the fun thing about being on the other side of the galaxy.

What do you want to see from the sequel?

Guardians of the Galaxy opens Friday, and Guardians of the Galaxy 2 is set for July 28, 2017.

(Via Film Divider)