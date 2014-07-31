Latest Stories

Jim Jarmusch
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Jim Jarmusch's all-star zombie movie The Dead Don’t Die slaying this summer; more
matrixphone.png
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 3/27/19: Your mind makes it real
Angelina Jolie
Tag: Movies
Report: Angelina Jolie in talks for Marvel's The Eternals
Batman Becky Cloonan
Tag: Videos
Artists Alley: Becky Cloonan draws Batman
XuTQpAQ.jpg

James Gunn teases where he wants to go with Guardians of the Galaxy sequel

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jul 31, 2014

We’re only now getting a chance to check out Marvel’s space epic Guardians of the Galaxy this weekend, but director James Gunn is already brainstorming plans for the sequel. So, where to, next?

Gunn chatted with Film Divider about some story lines and characters he didn’t get to dig into with the first film, and it sounds like he already has a ton of ideas kicking around for the sequel coming in 2017. From deeper alien races from the comic canon, to Yondu and Nebula, we can expect the galactic side of the Marvel universe to get a whole lot deeper.

Here are the choice excerpts:

“I know a lot of where I want to go. I have a lot of ideas for stories and characters that are going to appear, and there are documents written up, that some people have, about Peter Quill’s father and his relationship, a lot of stuff about Yondu and a lot of stuff about Drax that nobody knows. There are a lot of things that are part of the overall schematic that already exist, not to mention a lot of stuff about all of the cultures. There’s a lot of stuff about Xandarian and Kree culture that I’ve written down or I have in my head, as well as Krylorians and Ravagers …

Kevin Feige has stuff. I wrote up a lot. He knows all the stuff and if I died tomorrow they could go make a movie. They could write the story of Peter Quill’s father and it would all be there. I think Yondu is a very important character, a really important character in this universe, and I think Nebula is really important too and so I think we’ll see more of both of those characters.”

Marvel was wise to capitalize on the opening week buzz (and insanely great reviews) and announce the Guardians sequel this past weekend at San Diego Comic-Con. It’s exciting to see the film universe head into the galactic corner, and we can’t wait to see where Gunn will take it next.

As for the actual storyline? If he sticks to the Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning comic run that inspired the film, there are a few awesome arcs that could be mined for one heck of a film. A weird film, probably, but Gunn is already embracing the weird — that’s the fun thing about being on the other side of the galaxy.

What do you want to see from the sequel?

Guardians of the Galaxy opens Friday, and Guardians of the Galaxy 2 is set for July 28, 2017.

(Via Film Divider)

Tag: Guardians of the Galaxy
Tag: Marvel
Tag: James Gunn

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Kevin Feige
Tag: James Gunn
Kevin Feige and James Gunn
Kevin Feige addresses James Gunn's 'defection' to DCEU for the first time since director's firing
Josh Weiss
Jan 7, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: Guardians of the Galaxy
Tag: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Guardians of the Galaxy, Infinity War
Report: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 production pushed all the way to 2021
Jacob Oller
Oct 18, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 6
Tag: David Ayer
Tag: James Gunn
David Ayer
David Ayer is totally onboard for James Gunn to take over Suicide Squad
Josh Weiss
Oct 10, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: James Gunn
Tag: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
MV5BODYyMzM5NDU1OF5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTgwNjA5MDIyMjI@._V1_SX1500_CR0,0,1500,999_AL_
Sean Gunn confirms that Disney will still use brother James Gunn's script for Guardians Vol. 3
Josh Weiss
Sep 25, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2