James Gunn: the internet 'stunned' by director's Guardians of the Galaxy rehiring

James Gunn is back in the MCU and the internet was not prepared. It was announced earlier today that Disney went back on their decision to fire the director from Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 after a series of old tweets were surfaced by users of the site with political differences to Gunn.

Gunn apologized for the old Tweets, explaining that he’d been open about his past and the tasteless, shocking humor he had sometimes used.

The director’s low-key, apologetic behavior in the wake of his firing was one of the factors Disney cited when explaining their decision to put him back in charge of the GotG franchise. But it doesn’t seem like anyone expected it to actually happen, especially since Gunn recently accepted the directing job for the new Suicide Squad film. Here's Gunn on the decision:

Now Gunn will do back-to-back DC and Marvel films, which is almost as shocking as Disney reversing its decision. People online, of course, reacted as fans might imagine:

Some of these reactions reference GotG star Dave Bautista, who has stood with Gunn since the latter’s original firing - along with much of the series’ cast. Bautista has been especially vocal about his disagreement with the decision, so it’s likely only a matter of time before Drax weighs in on the reversal as well.

Until then, fans can expect The Suicide Squad on Aug. 6, 2021 and the new GotG...at some point after that.