Latest Stories

Maleficent_hero_movie.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Why Maleficent is the only live-action Disney remake that will stand the test of time
Emily Browning and Ian McShane in American Gods
Tag: TV
American Gods has prayed its way toward a third season at Starz
Silver Surfer Black cover
Tag: Comics
Comics: New Silver Surfer series; Hulk reunion; and classic Star Wars reprint
Neil deGrasse Tyson
Tag: Science
Neil deGrasse Tyson returning to StarTalk and Cosmos after sexual misconduct investigation
Starlord from Guardians of the Galaxy 2

James Gunn: the internet 'stunned' by director's Guardians of the Galaxy rehiring

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Mar 15, 2019

James Gunn is back in the MCU and the internet was not prepared. It was announced earlier today that Disney went back on their decision to fire the director from Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 after a series of old tweets were surfaced by users of the site with political differences to Gunn.

Gunn apologized for the old Tweets, explaining that he’d been open about his past and the tasteless, shocking humor he had sometimes used.

The director’s low-key, apologetic behavior in the wake of his firing was one of the factors Disney cited when explaining their decision to put him back in charge of the GotG franchise. But it doesn’t seem like anyone expected it to actually happen, especially since Gunn recently accepted the directing job for the new Suicide Squad film. Here's Gunn on the decision:

Now Gunn will do back-to-back DC and Marvel films, which is almost as shocking as Disney reversing its decision. People online, of course, reacted as fans might imagine:

Some of these reactions reference GotG star Dave Bautista, who has stood with Gunn since the latter’s original firing - along with much of the series’ cast. Bautista has been especially vocal about his disagreement with the decision, so it’s likely only a matter of time before Drax weighs in on the reversal as well.

Until then, fans can expect The Suicide Squad on Aug. 6, 2021 and the new GotG...at some point after that.

Tag: Movies
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: James Gunn
Tag: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Disney

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:
ECCC_Right Rail vertical
emerald city mobile icon
Watch live now

More Stories

Tag: James Gunn
Tag: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
MV5BODYyMzM5NDU1OF5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTgwNjA5MDIyMjI@._V1_SX1500_CR0,0,1500,999_AL_
Sean Gunn confirms that Disney will still use brother James Gunn's script for Guardians Vol. 3
Josh Weiss
Sep 25, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: James Gunn
Tag: Jerry Seinfeld
GettyImages-858513394
Jerry Seinfeld talks James Gunn firing: 'If they’re jokes, it doesn’t matter'
Josh Weiss
Aug 15, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 7
Tag: James Gunn
Tag: marvel studios
GettyImages-983983346
Report: Marvel, Disney still in discussions about possible return for James Gunn
Josh Weiss
Aug 9, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 9
Tag: Dave Bautista
Tag: James Gunn
drax.jpg
Dave Bautista again tweets anger over James Gunn's firing as support keeps growing
Matthew Jackson
Jul 26, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 38