James Wan reveals first haunting look at the new Annabelle sequel

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Mar 26, 2019

It seems like it was only days ago when peaceful horror fans were only fretting over Us and its box office dominance. Now the creepiest doll since Chucky is back and there’s nothing but dread tiding the Conjuring-verse over through the spring. Annabelle is back for her third movie in Annabelle Comes Home

The doll made such a splash in The Conjuring’s opening scene that she’s gotten her own series, and now fans can see for sure that this will be a true sequel depicting life after Ed and Lorraine — basically, what happens to Annabelle after her capture and storage by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga’s paranormal investigators. The first image from the film depicts the doll sitting menacingly on their shelf in their room of haunted objects, and nothing in the shot is comforting.

See for yourself:

The accordion, the clown, the board game Feeley Meeley — it’s all terrible. Producer James Wan (and director of the original Conjuring) posted the image on Instagram to ruin the nights of horror fans everywhere and to reiterate writer/director Gary Dauberman’s vision.

Dauberman has called the film “A Night at the Museum, with Annabelle,” so everyone even adjacent to the Warrens should watch out. Mckenna Grace will do battle with the doll as the couple’s daughter when the babysitting tale of ghosts and ghoulies arrives this summer.

Annabelle returns to the horror doll canon on June 28.

