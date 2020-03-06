Latest Stories

Credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Warner Bros.
WIRE Buzz: James Wan hatches Universal monster movie; Gina Carano wraps Mandalorian S2; more

Josh Grossberg
Mar 6, 2020

There's something insidious in the air. After the blockbuster success of 2018's Aquaman, James Wan is coming home to the horror genre as the Saw filmmaker has cinched a deal with Universal Pictures to develop a monster movie.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the untitled flick will draw inspiration from the studio's classic monster legacy and give it a modern sheen as it tells the story of a bunch of teens who discover a neighbor is building a monster in his basement. And as you might have guessed — the creature escapes, wreaking havoc for all involved.

The 43-year-old Wan, whose horror hits include both the Insidious and The Conjuring franchises, isn't helming the Universal project. Instead, he'll produce via his Atomic Monster banner from a script being penned by Robbie Thompson, the veteran scribe and executive producer of The CW's Supernatural.

Wan's next gig behind the camera is also in the horror genre, the upcoming film Malignant, which hits theaters this August.

Gina Carano as Cara Dune (The Mandalorian)

Credit: Lucasfilm

Gina Carano has some good news for fans of The Mandalorian.

The Star Wars star took to Instagram to announce that she's wrapped filming for her role on Season 2 of Lucasfilm's hit streaming series for Disney+.

"That's a wrap on season 2. I absolutely love this work and the people in it," posted Carano, along with the hashtags "#storytelling" and "#themandalorian."

The former MMA fighter has become a fan favorite following The Madalorian's debut last December, kicking butt in the role of Cara Dune, an ex-Rebel shock trooper turned mercenary. In Season One's fourth episode titled "Sanctuary," Dune teams up with Mando to defend some villagers from marauders. She appears again in the seventh and eighth episode to help our bounty hunting hero out of another bad jam protecting Baby Yoda.

Carano's character has become so popular, in fact, that there's even been speculation that Disney might be spinning her off on her own adventure.

We can't wait to see where Cara goes next.

The Mandalorian's sophomore season is expected to premiere on Disney+ this October.

Dule Hill Getty

Dule Hill/Getty

Last up on this evening edition of WIRE Buzz, Dulé Hill has signed on to costar with Andrea Riseborough (Black Mirror, Oblivion) in Geechee, a supernatural thriller from AGC Studios.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the film follows Wren (Riseborough), a successful scientist who leaves New York City behind to start a new life in the remote Sea Islands, a chain of barrier islands off the Southeastern United States whose inhabitants are descendants of slaves who toiled there centuries before.

As the movie's official summary makes clear, Wren's world is turned upside down and "starts to unravel as the souls of the subjugated begin to haunt her dreams and her waking life – until she is driven to the brink of horrifying insanity."

Geechee looks to be following in the footsteps of hits like Us and Ready or Not, horror movies laced with social commentary that have been making waves lately.

No word on the role Hill plays. The actor, whose credits include The West Wing, Suits, and Ballers, is perhaps best known for starring in USA's Psych.

