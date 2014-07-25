Latest Stories

41d99b20-12b8-11e4-bc7f-a34ca995bd3c_starz-outlander-Claire-Randall-Caitriona-Balfe-Jamie-Fraser-Sam-Heugan-2_0.jpg

Jamie and Claire are sizzlin' in 2 new Outlander trailers, 18 stills and character portraits

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Jul 25, 2014

With the premiere of Ron D. Moore's (Battlestar Galactica) time-traveling series OutlanderÂ just around the corner (Aug. 9, you guys), Starz has released some brand-new stills as well as 10 awesome character portraits to whet our appetite.Â Not only that, but weâve got two new teaser trailers to share!

The first trailer focuses mainly on Claire Randall (played by the luminous Caitriona Balfe), who has âfallen through time,â while the second is all about the "King of Men" (Ron Moore's words), aka Jamie Fraser, aka JAMMF or, if you prefer, Himself (played by a very HOT dashing Sam Heughan).

Although the two videos are roughly about 30 seconds each, they both have lots of exciting new footage to feast our eyes on -- plus it's great to watch Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe make our screens melt with their undeniably sizzlin' on-screen chemistry. (Is it getting a bit hot in here?)

Have a look at the trailers and the gallery below.