Jamie and Claire are sizzlin' in 2 new Outlander trailers, 18 stills and character portraits

With the premiere of Ron D. Moore's (Battlestar Galactica) time-traveling series OutlanderÂ just around the corner (Aug. 9, you guys), Starz has released some brand-new stills as well as 10 awesome character portraits to whet our appetite.Â Not only that, but weâve got two new teaser trailers to share!
The first trailer focuses mainly on Claire Randall (played by the luminous Caitriona Balfe), who has âfallen through time,â while the second is all about the "King of Men" (Ron Moore's words), aka Jamie Fraser, aka JAMMF or, if you prefer, Himself (played by a very HOT dashing Sam Heughan).
Although the two videos are roughly about 30 seconds each, they both have lots of exciting new footage to feast our eyes on -- plus it's great to watch Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe make our screens melt with their undeniably sizzlin' on-screen chemistry. (Is it getting a bit hot in here?)
Have a look at the trailers and the gallery below.
BONUS! check out these two cool Instagrams behind-the scenes pics!
OutlanderÂ Â is based on author Diana Gabaldonâs best-selling book series (nine and counting) and tells the story of World War II combat nurse Claire Randall, who travels through time fromÂ 1945 to 1743, where she meets a young Scottish warrior named Jamie Fraser. The series will kick off on Aug. 9 on Starz.
UPDATE: A third, longer trailer has been released for San Diego Comic-Con that also includes a bunch of newÂ scenes.
Have a look:
(via Yahoo!TV,Â Outlander TV News, Outlander Instagram, TV Web)