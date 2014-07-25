Jamie and Claire are sizzlin' in 2 new Outlander trailers, 18 stills and character portraits

With the premiere of Ron D. Moore's (Battlestar Galactica) time-traveling series OutlanderÂ just around the corner (Aug. 9, you guys), Starz has released some brand-new stills as well as 10 awesome character portraits to whet our appetite.Â Not only that, but weâve got two new teaser trailers to share!

The first trailer focuses mainly on Claire Randall (played by the luminous Caitriona Balfe), who has âfallen through time,â while the second is all about the "King of Men" (Ron Moore's words), aka Jamie Fraser, aka JAMMF or, if you prefer, Himself (played by a very HOT dashing Sam Heughan).

Although the two videos are roughly about 30 seconds each, they both have lots of exciting new footage to feast our eyes on -- plus it's great to watch Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe make our screens melt with their undeniably sizzlin' on-screen chemistry. (Is it getting a bit hot in here?)

Have a look at the trailers and the gallery below.

BONUS! check out these two cool Instagrams behind-the scenes pics!

OutlanderÂ Â is based on author Diana Gabaldonâs best-selling book series (nine and counting) and tells the story of World War II combat nurse Claire Randall, who travels through time fromÂ 1945 to 1743, where she meets a young Scottish warrior named Jamie Fraser. The series will kick off on Aug. 9 on Starz.

UPDATE: A third, longer trailer has been released for San Diego Comic-Con that also includes a bunch of newÂ scenes.

Have a look:

