WIRE Buzz: Jamie Foxx in vampire comedy 'Day Shift'; X-Files creator says future is 'unwritten'; & Wicked

Vampire hunting business is in season with Halloween around the corner and for Jamie Foxx, business is good.

Variety reports the actor will star in and executive produce Netflix's vampire comedy Day Shift, teaming up with the streamer once again after appearing in its superhero film Project Power. Now there's a new genre beast to tackle: the vampire. Foxx is playing a secretive vampire hunter whose business (cleaning pools) acts as a front for his real line of work. He's got an 8-year-old daughter and plenty of expertise killing bloodsuckers — sounds like a What We Do in the Shadows subplot if there ever was one.

JJ Perry is directing, making his feature debut after being a stunt coordinator and second unit helmer on things like Bloodshot and the John Wick series, from a script by Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten.

“I’ve known and worked with JJ for a long time. His unique vision of Day Shift makes it such a great first directorial project for him," said Wick's Chad Stahelski (who's also producing Day Shift).

No timeline has yet been announced for the film.

Next, the man behind The X-Files gave fans an update about the franchise's future.

Speaking on The Conspiracy Podcast, Chris Carter addressed the future of the main series now that Gillian Anderson has made it clear that she's no longer interested in continuing the role of Agent Scully. Carter says that's not a total dealbreaker for the show.

“Skinner, Mulder, Scully, and William’s stories are still unresolved. I’m sorry I wasn’t able to do that," Carter explained. "Being that Gillian has decided to move on with her career, we certainly couldn’t do Mulder and Scully again. But that’s not to say there isn’t another way to do The X-Files. And so right now I think the future is unwritten.”

But there is the upcoming animated spin-off, The X-Files: Albuquerque, which has gotten traction at Fox. "That came as a result of COVID-19 and as a way of putting some people to work," Carter said. "I've always wanted to do an animated project and this seemed like an interesting opportunity...I haven't read a script, so it's really hard to say what my involvement will be, but I will say this: it needs to be funny."

No word on The X-Files: Albuquerque timeline.

Finally, Wicked seems to have lost a little of its magic (and its director) on its way to the big screen.

Deadline reports that Stephen Daldry has dropped out of the adaptation, leaving the hit musical about The Wizard of Oz's Glinda the Good and Elphaba, the would-be Wicked Witch of the West in the wind. At least it's not a tornado. Based on Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, the musical adaptation was set to follow in Cats' footsteps onto the silver screen...with hopefully more success.

The reasoning behind Daldry's exit is a mix of problems spanning creativity and COVID-19: Universal was apparently pushing for a quicker production pace than Daldry wanted and his London shooting stage locale hit a shortage. Whichever director snaps up the job will be working with stage scribes Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's script.

Universal hopes to start filming late next year.