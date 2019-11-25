WIRE Buzz: Jamie Lee Curtis roasts Halloween-screening parents; Black Adam opens door for Superman; more

If fans have shown the classic horror film Halloween to their kids, they might want to keep that information hidden from Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis. The actress, who has recently returned to the role of Laurie Strode for new films in the Halloween canon, is not a fan of kids watching her most famous movie...if they’re not ready for it, that is.

Curtis soapboxed on the subject when speaking to Cinemablend, explaining that “I’m not demeaning children or saying they can’t handle it, but it’s the truth” that some things are too sophisticated for kids.

“When I go out to talk about Halloween, even when I was doing book tours for books for children,” the actress said, “they will stand there with their five-year-old kid, and say to me, ‘My Bobby loves Halloween, don’t you Bobby?’ ‘Yes, yes, I love it so much.’”

This does not sit well with Curtis, apparently. Her response? “I look at them and I have the meanest, meanest JLC are-you-out-of-your-f***ing-mind look of you are the worst human being on the planet that you would show your child Halloween,” she said. “I have kind of a strong opinion, as you can tell, about when is correct and incorrect to expose a child to that stuff.”

Sounds like Curtis would prefer kids to stay away from the slasher until, say, they unwittingly see it during a slumber party and get so scared they stay up all night. Perhaps another horror movie rite of passage. Regardless, don’t let her see any young children attending either Halloween or the upcoming sequels, Halloween Kills (out Oct. 16, 2020) and Halloween Ends (out Oct. 15, 2021).

Next, a superhero film a long time in the making isn't counting out the possibility of including one of the DCEU's original members. Black Adam has had its Dwayne Johnson-starring plan ready for a long time, even before splitting from Shazam! and into its own thing. Now it may include the Man of Steel himself.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia didn't count out the possibility of Henry Cavill's return as Superman — especially since The Witcher actor recently implied that he might not be done with the son of Krypton.

"I think the DC Universe is a wonderful universe and we're open to everything," Garcia said. "We have big aspirations for it. We're friends with Henry. [Dwayne] and Henry are friends, it's a huge comic book brand as well. And I always just loved the idea. Who knows? But man, Black Adam for Superman is really cool. That'd be really powerful."

Could Supes be the reason why Black Adam isn't a full-blown villain this time around? Could Clark Kent help push the antihero in the right direction? Or would the two be at odds, potentially setting up a second series of films for the original Justice League members? Or is it all just a bunch of wishful thinking?

Fans will see when Black Adam heads to theaters Dec. 22, 2021.

Finally, a new movie has scared up a cast, even before releasing a synopsis of its mysterious (yet allegedly thrilling) horror.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Cody Calahan’s upcoming horror film Vicious Fun has landed David Koechner (Anchorman), Ari Millen (Orphan Black), Julian Richings (Orphan Black), Evan Marsh (Shazam!), Amber Goldfarb (Watch Dogs 2), and Robert Maillet (American Gods).

Calahan is no stranger to the genre, having directed indie fare like Antisocial while producing over 20 films through Black Fawn Films, the distribution company he co-owns with Chad Archibald (Antisocial co-writer and general manager of Black Fawn), who will be producing.

No word on a release date, but Vicious Fun has already begun shooting in Hamilton, Ontario.