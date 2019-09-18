Halloween: Jamie Lee Curtis teases familiar faces and cultural exploration of violence in sequels

Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) may have tried to burn Michael Myers to death at the end of last year's Halloween reboot, but ol' Mikey ain't done with her just yet. Thanks to John Carpenter, we know that the franchise is getting at least two more installments in the form of Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends in 2020 and 2021 respectively. Recently speaking with Collider, Curtis shed even more light on the upcoming sequels, teasing the return of familiar faces as well as a deep dive into our societal fascination with violence.

"What I love that David [Gordon Green] and Danny [McBride] and company did is they connected the dots for forty years, now they’re going back to really unpack the first movie, bringing back all those characters whose lives were affected by what happened in 1978," she said. "And then the last movie is the sort of cultural phenomenon of violence, that’s what the third movie ultimately is, a very powerful examination of violence. It comes at it from a slightly different way. You’ll like it...If you believe in me at all, I promise you what David Gordon Green has come up with as a way to complete this trilogy is sensational."

Credit: Universal

When it comes to returning characters, we do know that Anthony Michael Hall (The Breakfast Club) has been tapped to play an adult version of Tommy Doyle in Halloween Kills. Doyle was, of course, the young boy that Laurie was babysitting for in the 1978 original. A grown-up version of the character was later played by a young Paul Rudd in one of his first-ever onscreen roles for 1995's Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers. As for who else can come back, we can rule out Laurie's core group of friends because they were all murdered in the first movie, to which the 2018 film acts as a direct sequel.

The horror YouTuber known as "Doctor Wolfua" did posit an interesting theory in which Ben Tramer might be brought back as one of Laurie's ex-husbands. Tramer was briefly mentioned in the 1978 flick when Laurie admitted she had a crush on him, but he wouldn't show up in the flesh until the 1981 sequel, where he was accidentally killed by the police for wearing the same mask as Michael Myers. Since Halloween II no longer exists in the current continuity, Ben is most likely still alive and having him be one of our heroine's old flames would really be an awesome way to call back to the movie that started it all.

Halloween Kills is slated to hit theaters on Oct. 16, 2020. Halloween Ends follows a year later on Oct. 15, 2021. During an appearance at Philadelphia's Keystone Comic Con in late August, John Carpenter said that those dates were still tentative and are subject to change.

Halloween Kills actually kicked off principal photography yesterday with David Gordon Green being welcomed to the set with Michael's trademark kitchen knife on his director's chair. Blumhouse confirmed this via a post on Reddit, which you can check out below:

