Janelle Monáe approached Ryan Coogler about playing Storm in Black Panther 2

With Disney now in possession of the X-Men, Marvel's famous mutants can now start migrating over to the MCU. Kevin Feige hasn't announced any official plans to incorporate them into the growing mythos just yet, but Janelle Monáe (Hidden Figures) is hoping for a Storm appearance in Black Panther 2. She apparently even nominated herself for the role to returning writer-director Ryan Coogler, who stopped by her Atlanta-based recording studio when he was in town, working on the first movie.

"I definitely have thrown it out there," Monae told Empire. "One of my dreams has always been to play Storm. I don’t know if she comes in Black Panther, but it would be a dream to have her in it. I don’t know where they are with that. A lot of women have played Storm and they’ve done an exceptional job, and I would love to be in that line of artists and get to do Storm justice."

Storm is cinematically famous for fighting alongside Wolverine and Charles Xavier, but her comic book counterpart has longstanding ties with King T'Challa, whom she dated and married. The weather-controlling character was previously played by Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp in the live-action X-Men films. Iona Morris and Alison Sealy-Smith voiced her in the animated series.

The Black Panther sequel is scheduled to make its theatrical debut on May 6, 2022. No plot details have been released thus far. Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa) and Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross) are the only confirmed cast members at this point.

Monáe's next film appearance is in Antebellum from directors Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz. Lionsgate is still hoping to release the time-bending horror project in theaters Friday, Aug. 21.