Sorry Gungan fans, Jar Jar Binks will not be appearing in the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series

Months after its initial announcement, production on one of Disney+'s next big Star Wars show is set to begin, with Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Kenobi television series having recently dropped some big casting news featuring some of the actors and characters that will appear on it.

However, as fans studying the tweeted announcement quickly noticed, there's a certain familiar face from the prequel trilogy that appears to be missing from the newly-announced line-up: Jar Jar Binks. Despite franchise stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen — the titular Jedi and his apprentice Anakin Skywalker, respectively — reprising their roles for the upcoming show, it appears that the Gungan outcast-turned-military-commander will not be joining them.

The news was confirmed by actor Ahmed Best himself, having played the character in all three of the prequel movies, starting with The Phantom Menace.

"Thanks for the love, but I will not be in this series. As much as I would've loved to be a part of it." The actor tweeted in response to a fan. (below). "But I’m ecstatic to see folks who I love dearly back together doing great things."

However, as many fans have noted — and as is common for most Marvel or even Lucasfilm projects — even though Best has not been announced to be appearing on the series, he could be making a brief cameo as the character on the show, but is unable to say anything about that.

But that remains fairly unlikely as not only is Binks considered the most disliked character in the entire franchise (and thus quite unlikely to be brought back in any form), but Best himself has also stated that he has struggled with a lot of the hate and vitriol directed towards him from certain Star Wars fans over the years, with him even going into a deep depression and suffering from suicidal thoughts.

However, in the 20+ years since the movie's release, Best's relationship with the franchise (and its fans) has improved. He received a standing ovation at a Star Wars Celebration a few years ago, and is currently the host of Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, a Disney+ reality competition show for younger fans who will compete to become a Jedi Knight.

Video of Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge - Trailer

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi will take place 10 years after the events of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, which saw Anakin fall to the Dark Side, bringing about the fall of the Jedi Order. When the series catches up with him, Obi-Wan will be living in exile on Tatooine, still wrestling with the events that saw his padawan be corrupted by Emperor Palpatine — all while watching Anakin's son Luke grow up. (Leia would have since been adopted by Bail and Breha Organa.)

Also starring on the series are Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Moses Ingram (The Queen's Gambit), Kumail Nanjiani (The Eternals), Rupert Friend (Hitman: Agent 47), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Godzilla: King of the Monsters), Sung Kang (Fast & Furious 9), Simone Kessell (The Crossing), and Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems). They will be joined by Bonnie Piesse and Joel Edgerton, both of whom will be reprising their roles as Aunt Beru and Uncle Owen from when they portrayed them in the prequels.

No release date has been set for the series.